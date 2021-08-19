Brain injury patients to be treated at new ward in Leamington hospital which is named in memory of beloved former member of staff

Some of the team on the new ward: Chetna Pandya (Dietician0 Denise Dudley, (Physiotherapist), Emma Warnock, (Occupational Therapist) Laura Payne (Occupational Therapist), Ruth Khan (Occupational Therapist) and Will Howford, (Physiotherapist). Sian Last, Physiotherapist

A new state-of-the-art ward for patients with brain injuries has opened at the Leamington Spa Hospital's Central England Rehabilitation Unit (CERU) and it is named after a beloved member of staff who worked at the site

The Allsopp Ward, named after hospital porter Martin Allsopp who died aged 65 of Coronavirus in January this year, is the latest update to the unit includes improved areas for therapy and relaxation, spaces that have been designed to create a more calming environment for patients, and improved patient dining facilities.

The new development also supports a more streamlined admission process, allowing patients to settle in to their treatment as quickly as possible.

Martin Allsopp and his wife Jean who works at the hospital as a healthcare assistant.

Sophie Gilkes, Director of development for South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I am so pleased that the new ward is now welcoming patients, they have been at the heart of this project so it is fantastic to see them benefit from improved facilities.

"The unit provides specialist services to patients whose rehabilitation needs can be complex and multi-faceted, so the new ward is very much focused on our patients’ journey and will support the delivery of exceptional care in a spacious, modern and purpose-built environment.”

Dr Elie Okirie, clinical director for CERU, added: “The most important thing for us as specialist clinicians is always patient outcome, so I am delighted to see the opening of a new state of the art rehabilitation ward at CERU, a national Level 1 specialised rehabilitation service.

“The new ward will better enable our interdisciplinary team to achieve the very best outcome for our patients. The enhanced aesthetics can only add to our warm and friendly environment. The opening of the new ward affirms CERU as a regional lead provider of clinically excellent neurorehabilitation which is patient-centred, multi-disciplinary and cost effective.”

Sister Rose Idichandy with patient Ryan Wright

The foundation trust has involved patients and their families throughout the development process drawing from their experiences throughout all the stages of the development process.

Claire Cave, the wife of a CERU patient, said: “I am very impressed with the facilities on the new Allsopp ward.

"Everything has been very well thought out for both the patients and their families. I am sure that patients will appreciate the consideration that has been put into making them as comfortable as possible and that family members will feel the same.”