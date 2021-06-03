Award-winning Leamington baker launches her new venture in the town centre

An award-winning Leamington baker is now able to welcome customers to her new dessert spot.

Saffron Medway, who runs Caking and Baking in Warwick Place, has officially been able to open her new venture called Puddin' inside The Neighbourhood in Warwick Street in Leamington, now that several lockdown restrictions have eased.

Caking and Baking has been running for nine years with three and a half years at the Leamington shop. The business provides award-winning brownies, celebration cakes and wholesale cakes across Coventry, Warwickshire and Birmingham.

Puddin' has now opened inside The Neighbourhood in Leamington. Photos supplied

"We actually moved in to The Neighbourhood last year but we opened in May this year," said Saffron.

"We were meant to open before Christmas but Covid-19 got in the way.

"I had been looking at opening something a little different from the cake shop and when The Neighbourhood offered me a space in the food hall it seemed like the perfect opportunity to branch out.

"At the moment we are trialing as a three-month pop-up but if things go well we would want to stay on permanently."

The Neighbourhood in Warwick Street in Leamington. Photo supplied

Puddin' sells brownies, crepes, waffles and freakshakes and the brownies, cheesecakes, cookie dough, donuts for the stall are all made at Caking and Baking.

Saffron added: "Our crepes, waffles and freakshakes are made fresh to order and we have a long list of toppings and sauces including cookie dough and biscoff.

"We also have vegan and gluten free options too.

"We celebrated our 300th order on Wednesday (June 2) which is pretty exciting since not many people know we are there at the moment.

"We are really enjoying being part of The Neighbourhood family, there’s a real comradeship between the food hall vendors and the atmosphere is fabulous.

"It’s the perfect place for a lunch, dinner or an after school treat with something for everyone."

Puddin' is open inside The Neighbourhood seven days a week from 12pm-9pm.