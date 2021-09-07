Attractions and venues in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth will feature in Heritage Open Days event

Princethorpe College

Attractions and venues in the Warwick district will once again be opening their doors to the public for the annual Heritage Open Days Festival which takes place from Saturday September 10 to Sunday September 19.

With Covid-19 restrictions greatly reducing the event in 2020, the organisers at Warwick District Council are pleased that 40 local buildings, gardens and places of historic interest taking part this year.

Some of the highlights this year include a Great Fire of Warwick Walk, guided literary and history tours of Leamington town centre and Leamington Station and the St Mary’s Priory and Abbey Ruins in Kenilworth.

Inside the Gurdwara Sahib

Many of the district’s churches and places of worship will be open once again including the Gurdwara Sahib with volunteers on hand to show visitors around.

Resham Singh Malle, the general secretary of the Gurdwara Sahib Leamington & Warwick, said: “We are very happy to welcome visitors to the temple this year for Heritage Open Days.

"I am sure that those who haven’t visited before will be fascinated by our beautiful building and enjoy the vibrant community atmosphere.”

And with the increased popularity for gardening over the last year green fingered enthusiasts are invited to look around St Mary’s Allotments in Leamington and the Odibourne Allotment site in Kenilworth as well as Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden and Hill Close Gardens - all of which will be opening their gates.

Leamington town centre.

The National Trust Properties at Packwood House and Baddesley Clinton, the Lord Leycester Hospital and Guy’s Cliffe Centre will also be offering free admission at limited times during the festival.

Princethorpe College is once again participating in the event.

Dating from 1832, St Mary's Priory was one of the first Catholic buildings constructed in England after the Reformation and until 1966 it was home to a congregation of Benedictine nuns.

The Priory was then purchased by The Missionaries of the Sacred Heart who established the school Princethorpe College.

The Lord Leycester Hospital in Warwick.

Today Princethorpe is a fully co-educational Catholic independent day school.

As part of the Heritage Open Day Festival Princethorpe’s archive team will be conducting free tours of the College on Sunday September 12 from 2pm to 4.30pm where they will share the history of the magnificent building and the amazing people that made it the place it is today.

Tours will start on the hour and half-hour, with the final tour starting at 3:30 pm. Areas open include Pugin’s magnificent Chapel, the Cloisters, Nuns’ Cells, Library (formerly a church) and the Roundhouse.

Admission is free and all are welcome.

Councillor Neale Murphy, the chairman of Warwick District Council, said: “The council is pleased to have been able to support and coordinate the district’s annual Heritage Open Days Festival once again.

"I would like to thank the large number of volunteers who have given up their time to organise the fantastic range of activities taking place this year.”

A guide listing all the venues taking part and opening times is available from the Leamington and Warwick visitor information centres and other local public venues.

Further information and a downloadable guide are available on the Warwick District Council website.