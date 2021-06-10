Another reunion for Kenilworth Grammar School (KGS) pupils will take place this year - here are the details

The Class of 76 reunion.

Another reunion for Kenilworth Grammar School (KGS) pupils will take place this year.

The event was called off last year due to the pandemic but organisers are keen to build on the successes of previous years and have set a date for this year's event - September 4 at the Kenilworth Sports and Social Club.

Steve Mallorie, the event’s organiser, said: "Places are getting booked up fairly rapidly now.

"The club opens at 6pm for setting up and it would be great to have some helpers to 'meet and greet' and hand out the name badges as suggested after the last reunion."

The event will run from 7pm to midnight.

Many people choose to make a weekend of it and book in at a hotel. Steve will be holding a drinks/dinner at the Chesford Grange Hotel on Friday September 3 (6pm start), which is open to all.

As with previous years, the organisers are hoping for a tour of the school but are still waiting back to hear from the school.

Steve said: "All school years are welcome, teachers more than welcome and partners are welcome too."