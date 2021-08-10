A-level results for sixth forms and colleges across Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth and Southam

Students at Royal Leamington Spa College have achieved a strong set of A-Level results despite disruption from the Covid-19 pandemic.

A-level students at the college, which is part of WCG (formerly Warwickshire College Group), achieved an overall pass rate of 99.5 per cent.

A perfect pass rate was achieved in 13 of 14 courses at Royal Leamington Spa College, including sociology, psychology, history, business studies, economics, English literature and many more.

Princethorpe College A-level results: (left to right) Prajeet Prabakaran, Charlotte Lister, Ed Hester (Headmaster), Carmel Spelman, James Gallagher and Grace McGrory.

Students at the college are also celebrating their BTEC results, which start to be delivered from today, with more over the coming days as the different examining bodies issue results.

This includes students at the college group’s Moreton Morrell College and Warwick Trident College sites.

James Stacey, head of A-levels at WCG, said: “It has been a challenging year for our students but it is fantastic to see their hard work pay dividends with this excellent set of results.

“The pandemic has again provided a disruption to studies this year but staff and students alike have worked tirelessly to achieve these grades.

Royal Leamington Spa College.

“We would like to congratulate everyone receiving their A-level and BTEC results today.

“These results will provide the foundation for their futures and now they can look ahead to the next stage of their life, by that at University or following their chosen career path.

“These students join the growing list of successful alumni at WCG and we look forward to following their next steps.”

WCG provides help and advice for all students, whatever their grades and is able to provide guidance on all the options available to students receiving their results.

Arnold Lodge student Luke will continue his studies at Cardiff University studying History.

WCG's Careers Advice team can be reached on 0300 456 0048 and the group's higher education clearing line is 0330 135 6840.

Arnold Lodge School in Leamington Spa is celebrating another exceptional set of results for A-level pupils.

Of all grades awarded, 21% were at A*, 58% at A*-A, 69% at A*-B and a 100% pass rate.

Among the individual success stories were Anna who achieved 4 A*s and 1 A grade in English, Sociology, Geography, German and French; Aaron who achieved AAB in Maths, Physics and Geography and Luke who achieved AAB in English, History and Geography.

Arnold Lodge student Robert is set to study at Oxford Brookes next year.

Headteacher, Mr David Preston, said: “We are so pleased with an exceptional set of A-level results.

“Over the past two years, I have been tremendously proud of how hard the pupils have worked and the success they have achieved is a wonderful reflection of their dedication to their studies.

“All of our Year 13 pupils now progress their studies at university– we are looking forward to hearing about their continued future successes.”

In spite of the unprecedented challenges that the last 16 months have presented, Princethorpe College is celebrating an excellent set of A-level results.

Out of a cohort of 104 students who completed their A-levels, BTEC and Extended Project Qualification this year, at the top end 55% of all A-level grades are A* or A and overall 95% of grades are A* to C.

Impressively, 39 high-flyers achieved three or more A* or A grades.

Arnold Lodge student Luke is off to Liverpool Hope University.

Special mention must go to Sophie Cheshire, James Gallagher, Charlotte Lister, Lauren Mason, Grace McGrory, Prajeet Prabakaran, Alex Rejali, Carmel Spelman and Daisy Walker who all achieved straight A*s.

Ed Hester, headmaster, said: "This year’s A-level results have been arrived at in a very different way to normal. That said we are delighted that the results are a fair reflection of the hard work and achievements of this extremely talented year group.

“Our Upper Sixth remained resilient during their time in the Sixth Form which included various periods of lockdown, home learning and self-isolation which for many, was very tough.

"It has been an extremely demanding time but happily the overwhelming majority have been accepted to study at their university of choice.

"I would like to thank our dedicated staff who worked with immense professionalism and rigorous attention to detail to get the pupils through their courses and give them an excellent preparation for their various next steps.

"We are proud of our Upper Sixth’s academic achievements but these students all have many other fine qualities: kindness, respect and a strong sense of right and wrong, which will be tremendously important for them as they move on to the next phase of their lives.

"We congratulate them all on their well-deserved success and wish them all the very best for the future."

Pupils at Campion School have once again, achieved very highly, securing places at top universities as well as competitive apprenticeship programmes.

The school has achieved a 100% pass rate in A levels, with 51% of pupils achieving grades A* or A, and 93% achieving grades A* to C. Pupils studying BTEC qualifications have achieved equally high with a 100% pass rate, and 88% of pupils achieving Distinction* or Distinction grades.

The results continue to be positive and are consistent with the school’s performance over the past five years.

Headteacher Jassa Panesar said: “Campion pupils never fail to amaze me.

"During this incredibly tough time for us all, they are able to work harder, smarter and show empathy in order to support others.

"They thoroughly deserve these excellent results and we wish them the best for their futures.

"Well done to all of you.

"We will continue to support make your next steps.

"I would like to thank all of the parents and carers of pupils in Year 13.

"The school benefits from a very supportive community and this is reflected in the success of our pupils.

"I would also like to thank our incredible staff who administered a very robust assessment system that has led to pupils being awarded results that are fair and reflect the ability of our pupils.

"Again, during very challenging times our staff are able to adapt and change at very short notice in order to fulfil our pupils’ potential.”

Southam College students achieved the best results in the school's history.

Their A level pass rate with grades A*-E was 100% with A-level A*-B being 75.1% and their A-level average point score was 42.45.

Students also had a 100% BTEC pass rate with 85% achieving distinction or distinction * grades.

Their BTEC average point score was 40.51.

Some notable students performed exceptionally well.

They were Seb Preist (A*,A*,A*), Samantha Parbutt (A*,A*,A*), Oli Kirk ( A*,A*,A*), Jonny Fletcher (A*,A*,A*), Lucas Evans (A*A*A*) Daniel Chand (A*A*A*), Freya Bignold (A*A*A*) and Cara Andrews (A*,A*,A*).

Other students of note were Rebekah Nicoll (Dist,Dist, Dist *), Toby Travers (A* Dist, Dist*) and Anthony Furborough (A ,A, Merit).

Headteacher Ranjit Samra said: "Our students and staff have worked exceptionally hard and should be hugely proud of their achievements.

"I want to congratulate every student for the resilience they have shown in adapting to the challenges of the last 18 months.

"They have been simply amazing and these results are fully deserved."

Arnold Lodge student Aaron is off to Liverpool University.

Arnold Lodge student Anna achieved four A*s and one A.

Kenilworth students collect their A-level results this morning.

Kenilworth students collect their A-level results this morning.

Kenilworth students collect their A-level results this morning.

Southam College student Lucy receives her results.

Southam College student Dan receives his results.

Southam College student Daniel Chand achieved three A*A*A* grades.