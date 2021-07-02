500-mile fundraising challenge launched to help residents with dementia at Leamington care home

Members of staff who work for the operators behind a care home in Leamington will be taking on a 500-mile fundraising challenge this month.

The quality and training team at Greensleeves Care will be taking on a the challenge throughout July to raise £4,000 for Arden House.

The funds will be used to purchase a state-of-the-art piece of equipment for Arden House’s residents who are living with dementia.

The Tovertafel (‘magic table’ in Dutch). Photo supplied

The Tovertafel (‘magic table’ in Dutch) is an interactive tabletop-style piece of equipment designed, which will make a huge difference to the home, as it is proven to stimulate cognition, improve mood, and encourage social involvement in people who are living with dementia.

The challenge involves the team covering 500 miles between them throughout the month of July. It will include walking, running, swimming, cycling, or even roller-skating.

The seven-strong team at Greensleeves Care decided that they were going to take on a large-scale fundraising event for one of the charity’s 25 homes, and Arden House was selected as the beneficiary this time round.

This initiative will be rolled out to ensure that each of the charity’s 25 care homes benefits from a similar fundraising challenge.

Liz Clark, quality standards auditor, who will be taking part in the challenge, said: “Our team is really excited to take on this challenge to support our homes in raising money for items that will make such a considerable difference to the residents’ daily life and overall well-being.”

The team will be documenting their progress on Strava throughout the month, so people can watch them reach their target.