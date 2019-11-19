People in Leamington urged to again give huge support to Trees of Light campaign

Warwick District Council chairman George Illingworth has urged the people of Leamington to be generous again for the Trees of Light campaign in the town.

The Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa's annual fundraising campaign for the Myton Hospices was launched with the switching on of the lights on the giant Christmas Tree outside the town hall on Sunday.

The Tree of Light in Leamington.

On switching on the Tree of Light, Cllr Illingworth congratulated the Rotary Club on raising £71,000 through the campaign in the last 19 years and thanked the people of Leamington for their generosity.

He said he hoped that they would be generous again this year by remembering a loved one while supporting the Myton Hospices - "a most worthy cause".

Those who attended heard performances by the Royal Spa Brass band and the Baptist Music Group.

There were also speeches by the Rotary Club president Colin Robertson, Myton Hospices community fundraiser Sophie Duncan and a blessing of the tree by the Rev Joanna Parker of St Mark's church.

Previous Trees of Light in Leamington and Whitnash.

Last year The Myton Hospices supported more than 1,800 people and their families through their centres in Warwick, Coventry and Rugby.

The charity must raise more than £9 million towards the £12 million needed to continue to provide its services free of charge.

To donate online visit www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight