Pedestrianisation of The Parade in Leamington will remain for at least one more month
The pedestrianisation measures, which have been in place since June 2020 to help with social distancing, were due to be removed on June 21 before Boris Johnson's update on the plan to bring the country out of lockdown yesterday (Monday June 14).
The Parade in Leamington will now remain pedestrianised for at least another month, Warwickshire County Council has confirmed.
The council was set to remove the measures, put in place back in June 2020 to help with social distancing in the town centre, on June 21 before Boris Johnson extended lockdown restrictions until at least July 19 yesterday (Monday).
A Warwickshire County Council spokeswoman said: "The removal of the existing temporary measures is being delayed in line with the latest Government guidelines."
This will come as good news to many shoppers and residents who have supported the pedestrianisation of The Parade.
Last week, The Courier asked its readers how they felt about the pedestrianisation of Leamington's main shopping street with several saying they had liked and would miss the measures being in place.
A petition has been started to make the pedestrianisation permanent but there are those who object to this.