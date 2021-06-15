Pedestrianisation of The Parade in Leamington will remain for at least one more month

The Parade in Leamington will now remain pedestrianised for at least another month, Warwickshire County Council has confirmed.

The council was set to remove the measures, put in place back in June 2020 to help with social distancing in the town centre, on June 21 before Boris Johnson extended lockdown restrictions until at least July 19 yesterday (Monday).

A Warwickshire County Council spokeswoman said: "The removal of the existing temporary measures is being delayed in line with the latest Government guidelines."

The Parade in Leamington has been pedestrianised since June 2020.

This will come as good news to many shoppers and residents who have supported the pedestrianisation of The Parade.