Paw patrol: meet the new Warwickshire police dog paid for under the Proceeds of Crime Act

Warwickshire Police have shown off their latest four-legged recruit which is being trained due to and named after the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Poca, who is a nine-week old cocker spaniel, has begun her 12-week training programme and will become a Warwickshire Police specialist detection dog when she is approximately 14 months old.

Poca will live at home with her handler PC Kaz Richards, and she has already been meeting other police puppies and exploring her new environment.

PC Richards, of Warwickshire Police’s Dog Unit. said: “Poca is a wonderful addition to the team, and is already turning heads when we are out and about, with her inquisitive and playful personality.

"These are great traits to have in a police dog, and we hope she will go on to help us solve lots of cases, and bring offenders to justice.”

Poca is the first Warwickshire Police dog to be funded in this way.

She has come from a private breeder, and will join a number of new puppies in the coming weeks.

Bob Turner, from the Economic Crime Unit (ECU) said: “This is a fabulous example of how we can use the proceeds of crime. The money used to buy Poca was forfeited by the courts under the Misuse of Drugs Act and amounts to money seized from convicted drug suppliers.

“Poca will now help us recover cash from criminals including drug dealers, who have ironically paid for her to join us. The Misuse of Drugs and Proceeds of Crime Acts deny offenders from benefiting from their ill-gotten gains, and we will continue to utilise these provisions at every opportunity.”

