Patients and volunteers create poppies for Warwick project

The patients at the Primrose Hospice in Bromsgrove have made poppies for the Warwick Poppies 2018 Project.

The effort was co-ordinated by Gladys and Anthea.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Poppies Project said: “These beautiful poppies arrived very recently and we are thrilled to include them in our display.”

The project committee are now working towards creating the display inside St Mary’s Church in Warwick.

Once completed, the display will be open to the public from Saturday, October 6 until Sunday December 9. For more information go to: www.warwickpoppies.org.uk