Pastor to bid farewell to Warwick after 15 years

A pastor who has been a member of the Warwick community for 15 years is set to move on to pastures new.

Reverend Peter Burns has been at Castle Hill Baptist Church, in Castle Hill, for just over 15 years and has decided to move on to a different church.

Rev Burns moved to Warwick after completing three years at Bristol Baptist College with his wife Sue and his two daughters Ruth and Grace.

He said: “We live in a terrific community and we have built very good links with local schools and different organisations and it has been tremendous.

“My wife and I will be moving to Nailsea outside Bristol. It will be very sad to leave but equally I got to the stage where I felt I had done all I could do and it is great to have the opportunity for another church in another similar community.

“We have loved living in Warwick. It is a tremendous community and a great place to live.

“I am very grateful for the opportunities that have been afforded to me. I really appreciate people’s prayers that we can settle well. Huge thanks goes to the people that we have been able to meet and get to know here.”

Rev Burns will be leaving Castle Hill Baptist Church in mid February.