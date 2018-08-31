'Park and Stride' campaign to be trialled in Leamington

A new campaign encouraging people to park further away and improve their fitness by walking into Leamington is being trialled by Warwick district council.

The 'Park and Stride' initiative comes as a result of recent surveys, which have identified that although the car parks in Court Street, Bath Street and Packington Place are only a ten minute walk from the Parade, for much of the working week and at weekends they are underused.

This is despite the fact that cost of parking for three hours in these locations is £1.50 - half the cost of the immediate town centre car parks and on-street parking. Parking is also free on a Sunday.

Warwick District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhood Services, Cllr Moira-Ann Grainger said: “In the time it could take you to find a parking space in the busy streets and car-parks around the Parade, you could take a leisurely stroll past Jephson Gardens and the Pump Rooms, not only saving you money, but improving your health and fitness too.

"I would encourage people who are planning to come to next weekend’s Food and Drink festival to give these car parks a try.”