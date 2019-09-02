Over 50 people attend Kenilworth litter pick event hosted by local pub

Over 50 people pitched-in to help the community at the Kenilworth Litter Pick event held last weekend.

The event, which was also hosted by the Engine Inn pub and the Plastic Free Kenilworth group, kicked off at 1pm on Sunday September 1, and was followed by a free barbecue at the pub at 4pm.

Ted Bear, landlord for the Engine Inn pub, and his two children, Alexis, aged 7, and Ollie, aged 11, Lindsay Eccles and Kenilworth Mayor Alison Firth

In line with the event's plastic free theme the pub will be offering people cardboard plates and wood forks during the barbecue.

Ted Bear, the landlord of the Engine Inn pub, said: "We filled 49 bags. It was incredible. It went very well."

Mr Bear provided the bags and litter pickers for the people who participated in the event. He said they plan hold the community event every six months.

Mr Bear added: "It's to keep the community of Kenilworth clean."

Four men who took part in the Kenilworth litter pick event hosted by the Engine Inn