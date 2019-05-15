Outdoor pool in Kenilworth set to re-open this weekend

Abbey Fields’ outdoor pool is set to reopen this weekend (May 18 and 19) for the first time this year before it officially opens for the summer.

Everyone Active, which manages the facility in partnership with Warwick District Council has introduced a new online booking service this year so visitors can secure their places before they make the trip to the pool.

Gareth Wagg, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are delighted to reopen the pool as it is the perfect place for a day out with the family and enjoy the warm weather!

“The new online booking service via our website and app is a great addition this year too as we have taken customer feedback on board to make sure no-one misses out during our busiest times.

“Although sunshine always helps, the pool can be, and is, enjoyed in all weathers.”

Following its opening weekend, the outdoor pool will be open every day from Saturday May 18 to Sunday September 15.

For more information and to book your place visit www.everyoneactive.com/centre/abbey-fields-swimming-pool or use the Everyone Active smartphone app.