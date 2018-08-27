Outdoor cinema coming to Warwick Castle

An outdoor cinema will be coming to Warwick Castle.

Luna Cinema will be hosting a number of film events at the castle in September.

The following film screening will be taking place:

September 12 – The Greatest Showman

September 13 – Pretty Woman

September 16 – Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

There will also be refreshments available during the open air events.

Tickets for The Greatest Showman have sold out but tickets are still available for Pretty Woman and Harry Potter screenings.

For more information or to book tickets