Osborne’s prolific form with the ball earns him first monthly award

Sixteen wickets in four matches has seen a young Warwick seamer crowned the Courier & Weekly News’ first cricketer of the month for the 2019 season.

Josh Osborne, 24, is part of a Warwick CC bowling attack which has seen the club bag back-to-back promotions over the past two seasons and his rich vein of form now sees him top not only his club’s wicket-taking charts but also the league’s.

In association with sponsors Blythe Liggins Solicitors, the Courier & Weekly News has crowned Josh our best of the bunch for May, after the right-arm bowler claimed a five-for, two four-fors and a three-for in his last four games.

His prize, collected from Leamington law firm Blythe Liggins’ Rugby Road headquarters, is a box of new balls for his club.

Josh, whose career-best figures are an impressively economical six for eight, said: “Personally, it’s been a good season so far.

“I hadn’t actually played much cricket coming into the new season as I’d been away at university, so I didn’t think I had much to lose.

“It’s just clicked really and I’ve now taken 21 or 22 wickets, so I’m really pleased.”

Josh has been part of the Warwick set-up for the past ten years, joining as a junior. As well as leading the first team’s attack, he’s also helping out with the club’s latest crop of juniors.

He said: “The club’s definitely going in the right direction. We have had two promotions and could well go up again this year but, if not, it will be a good consolidation season.

“I’m enjoying it and also coaching the club’s ‘transition’ age group, so those making the move from All Stars to hard-ball cricket. I’ve been involved with training juniors at district and county level and it’s something I really enjoy.”

Tim Lester, partner at Blythe Liggins, said: “Josh’s form so far this season has been incredibly impressive and he’s a very deserving first winner of 2019. Leading the league’s wicket-taking charts is no mean feat, I hope his fine form continues for the rest of the campaign.”

For more information about Blythe Liggins, visit www.blytheliggins.co.uk