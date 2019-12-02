Opportunist thieves targets shoppers in Kenilworth town centre

Kenilworth's Safer Neighbourhood Team are advising people to be extra vigilant in the run up to Christmas as opportunist thieves have been operating in the town over the weekend.

The warning comes as wallets and purses have been stolen from shoppers and bicycles have had their security locks broken and bikes stolen from the town centre of Kenilworth.

Police

Warwickshire Police are investigating what they're referring to as 'Bag-dipping thefts' from over the weekend during which the town of Kenilworth held its two Christmas lights switch-on events.

Police encouraged people to be aware that there have been a number of thefts in Kenilworth Town Centre.

Offenders stole a purse left unattended for a short while in a handbag on a mobility scooter that was inside retail premises in Warwick Road of Kenilworth.

The purse theft occurred on Friday November 30.

A quantity of cash and bank cards were stolen during the purse theft.

Anyone with information about the purse theft can call police on 101 quoting incident number 254 of November 30.

A similar incident occurred on Saturday December 1 when offenders stole a wallet from a shoulder bag being carried by an individual who was inside retail premises in Talisman Square of Kenilworth.

A quantity of cash and bank cards were also stolen during the wallet theft in Talisman Square.

Anyone with information about the wallet theft can call police on 101 quoting incident number 140 of December 1.

Police are also investigating the theft of some bicycles from The Square in Kenilworth over the weekend.

Offenders have stolen a black Carrera bicycle and an orange mountain bicycle that were securely locked at The Square in Kenilworth.

The bicycle theft occurred between 2 and 5pm on Friday November 30.

A group of four people were witnessed, with at least one riding one of the stolen bicycles towards Coventry via The Greenway and Warwick University.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident numbers 353 and 365 of November 30.

People can also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.