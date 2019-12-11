Opening of Warwick's new tearooms and piano bar 'a success'

The opening of a new tearooms and piano bar in Warwick has been heralded a success.

Last week the team behind the family-run business Leif officially opened their Warwick branch, which is in West Street in the former Castle Inn premises, which was also the Vine Inn.

The Warwick premises, which opened last Friday (December 6) is the second Leif to open, with the first being in Warwick Street in Leamington.

Gursh Atwal, who is a member of the family helping with the design and setup of the Warwick Leif, said: "The Warwick site is being run by my son Thomas Atwal and I am advising him with the new site.

"The Leamington branch has been open since 2012 and we have been looking for another place for a number of years but the right property never came up. Then we found this place, which is in the right location.

"Leif in Leamington has a great reputation and we are replicating similar things here with live music, the same menu and the same setup.

Matt Vaughan, chef at Leif, with Alex Burton, manager at Leif.

"The opening night was very successful and we had a very good turnout. We would like to say thank you to the local residents who turned up to support the opening.

"We have also had some of our regular customers from Leamington come to Warwick saying the place is great and has a great vibe.

"We will be having quiz nights on Tuesdays and Salsa classes on Monday evenings as well as live music on Friday and Saturdays.

"We are still waiting for our piano to arrive but when it does we will have a live pianist most afternoons. Then when the weather is better we will have our garden where we will have an outdoor theatre and look to do other things such as barbecues and so on."