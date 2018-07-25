Open day at Kenilworth Fire Station

Keniworth Fire Station will be opening its doors to the public during an open day next week.

The open day at the station on School Lane will be held on Saturday August 4 from 10am to 4pm.

The aim of the day is to engage with the local community to encourage fire safety messages as well as raising money for the ‘Firefighters Charity’ and other good causes.

Activities at the open day include demonstrations by the firefighters, fairground rides, face painting, a raffle and tombola, and a barbecue.

Visitors will also get the chance to speak to firefighters currently working at the station.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Fire Safety, Cllr Andy Crump, said: “The open day will be a great event for all of the family to enjoy.

"This is also a great way for residents to learn more about the work undertaken by the fire and rescue service and to meet the firefighters working in their local community."