One person released on police bail while officers continue search for man in connection to Leamington stabbing

One person has been released on police bail while officers are continuing to search for a man in connection to a Leamington stabbing.

A 33-year-old man from Leamington has been released on police bail.

The scene of the incident on Tachbrook Road. Photo by Tristan Potter / SWNS

A 17-year-old boy from Coventry remains in custody.

The 18-year-old man injured in the incident is also under arrest and remains in police custody in hospital.

Police are continuing their search for a man in connection with the incident, who was last in Emscote Road in Warwick on Wednesday (January 15).

Chief Superintendent Ben Smith from Warwickshire Police said: “Investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident are ongoing and we have dedicated an enormous amount of resources into this complex investigation to ensure those responsible are identified and brought to justice.

“We will not tolerate violent crime in our communities and will do everything we can to keep Warwickshire safe.

“We continue to appeal for witnesses and would urge anyone who thinks they may have information that could help with our investigation to please get in touch.

“We are still trying to identify a fourth man in connection with this incident who is described as a young black male who we believe may have a leg injury.

"He was last seen on Emscote Road close to the junction with Fosberry Close in Warwick at around 11.30am on Wednesday morning. If you think you have seen this man or do see him, please call us on 101.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their patience while road closures have been in place and their ongoing support in sharing our appeals.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has CCTV or dash cam footage of the area at around the time of the incident, may have seen something suspicious or has information that could help with our investigation is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 137 of January 15.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Tachbrook Road was reopened at around 2.30pm on Friday (January 17) after it was closed for more than 48 hours.