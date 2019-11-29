One more push for Whitnash civic centre and library crowdfunding campaign

The team behind the crowdfunding campaign for the new Whitnash civic centre an library are making one last push to help reach their fundraising target.

In early 2020, work will start on the project, which is being led by Whitnash Town Council in partnership with Warwick District Council and Warwickshire County Council.

It will see the creation of a new hub to replace the town’s existing community hall bringing a number of local services together.

The plans include a multi-use sports hall, library, community café, meeting room and offices for the Town Council. The sports hall and meeting room will be available for hire to the public once the building is up and running.

Although most of the funding for the project has been raised through grants from Warwick District Council, Warwickshire County Council, Sport England and other loans extra money is still needed which will be used to improve access from the local shops and provide better parking facilities including electric vehicle charging points, bike racks, landscaping and planting.

To raise the additional funds, the Whitnash project partners launched a Crowdfunding campaign which to date has received £6,500 from local businesses and members of the community.

With less than one month to go, the campaign team is making a final push to see if they can reach their target.

To find out more about the Whitnash Crowdfunding campaign go to: www.spacehive.com/destination-whitnash

The final deadline to donate is Friday December 20.