One in, one out at Brakes

Ahmed Obeng will not be returning to Leamington for the 2019/20 campaign.

The pacy attacker, who joined from Stafford Rangers in the summer of 2016, has opted to drop down into the Southern League to be closer to his Wolverhampton base.

Brakes' new signing Cieron Keane slides in to make a challenge while playing for Alfreton.

Obeng made close to 150 appearances for Brakes, forming part of the team which gained promotion to the Conference and twice won the Birmingham Senior Cup.

“He’s been commuting for the last three years,” said manager Paul Holleran. “It’s a long haul the M6, M5, M40.

“He’s been a good servant to the club.

“He came after a couple of difficult years but he’s been very effective for us and has enabled us to stretch teams.

“We’ve had a good few years out of Ahmed and it’s sad to see him go.

“But as a manager you have to know when it’s the right time.

“This time last year he was having the same thoughts and we worked hard to keep him.”

Leamington have bolstered their defensive ranks, however, with the addition of former Wolverhampton Wanderers youth Cieron Keane.

Keane, the brother of Stockport County defensive midfielder Jordan, joins Brakes after a disappointing switch to Boston United in the summer of 2018.

However, despite being only 22, the former Republic of Ireland Under-19 international boasts plenty of National League pedigree having played close to 100 games at the level in previous spells at Alfreton, Worcester City, Kidderminster and Nuneaton Town.

He also follows the same blueprint as fellow summer signings Kaiman Anderson, Reece King and Josh March, according to Holleran, with a return to full-time football still their focus.

“He’s left-footed and can play in two or three positions,” said Holleran.

“He’s a great addition to the squad and is a similar pattern to the other three.

“The refreshing thing is all three want to play at National League level and that is not always the case.

“Hopefully, we can get one or two of them back up and running and give them a platform.