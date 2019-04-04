Old Town businesses 'should not be forgotten' under plans to improve signposting in Leamington

Leamington’s Old Town businesses 'should not be forgotten' under plans to improve signposting in the town

Councillors at this week’s [Tuesday's] Warwick District Council’s overview and scrutiny meeting were told that as part of the ‘Vision and Strategy’ plans for the town centre, £70,000 had been earmarked for a waymarking project.

Philip Clarke, the council’s policy and projects manager, added that work was also going on with other groups to support a project that would enhance the underpass although a bid for funding from Coventry and Warwickshire LEP had failed.

Cllr Kristie Naimo (Lab Brunswick) said it was important that all parts of the town benefited.

She added: “Part of the vision is about reinvigorating and enhancing Old Town and it’s not about bypassing it altogether because businesses down there are genuinely worried that we might direct people away and funnel everyone through the underpass. We need to find the balance.”

Mr Clarke said such plans were still being worked out and added: “I am convinced that we will see improvements there it’s just what, when and exactly how. The wayfinding initiative is about getting people to the town centre but also to places like the bowling greens with the Commonwealth Games coming.

“One of the challenges when you come out of the station is what is the best way to direct people to the town centre? Is it to channel them up the underpass where they could arguably bypass Old Town or would it be to take them to Bath Street/High Street corner and you will know that from Creative Quarter work that the crossroads could actually be a bit of a focal point for waymarking and art and maybe other things. So we do have to balance it.”

Elsewhere in the Vision and Strategy action plan, councillors were told of plans to increase cycle usage including the provision of four new cycle hoops in St Peter’s car park and that funding was being sought to provide secure storage at other sites around Leamington town centre.