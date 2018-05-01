Old Kenilworth NatWest bank could become cafe or shop - but not bar or takeaway

The old NatWest bank in Kenilworth could become a cafe or a shop - but changes to conversion plans means it will no longer become a bar or a takeaway.

The original plans to change the building, on the corner of Warwick Road and Barrow Road, involved altering the entrance and windows, and changing the use of the building to become either a cafe, shop, bar or takeaway.

These were objected to by Kenilworth Town Council in April because the alterations to the front of the building would 'seriously affect' the building's character, and because the council felt there were 'too many takeaways' in Kenilworth.

But the council withdrew its objection at a meeting on Thursday April 26 when revised plans came in. The new plans make fewer changes to the front of the building, and restrict its future use to either being a cafe or a shop.

Cllr George Illingworth (Con, Abbey) said: "It's a nice building, and we hope we can keep it looking nice. We also didn't like the pub or takeaway idea.

"The new drawing (in the planning application) looks a lot better."

Developers KPW Architects claimed the changes would 'enhance the appearance of the neighbourhood.'

Warwick District Council will make the final decision on whether the change goes ahead or not.