Offchurch pub burgled

Police are appealing to the local community for information following a burglary at a public house, Welsh Road, Offchurch, Leamington.

The burglary occurred between 12.45 and 9am on Friday February 14.

Offenders unknown damaged padlocks to three external sheds, and removed cleaning equipment. They also interfered with the CCTV camera.



No description of offenders is currently available, but police are currently examining CCTV footage.



Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number 227 of February 21.



Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crime Stoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.