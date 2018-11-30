These are the UK retailers selling real Christmas trees this year

For some, Christmas isn’t Christmas without a real tree to pile presents under, and anything artificial simply won’t suffice.

If you’re on the hunt for a real Christmas tree, these high street retailers have got you covered.

IKEA

One of the most affordable Christmas trees on the market, IKEA are charging £25 each for their real trees. What’s more, you’ll receive a £20 voucher at the time of purchase, which can be spent in-store in the New Year.

Trees are available to buy in various sizes at IKEA stores until Christmas Eve – check with your local shop for details.

Price: £25

B&Q

Ranging from small to extra large, B&Q is stocking various cut Christmas trees this year, including spruces and Nordman firs.

You can check the availability of the tree you like online before picking it up at your nearest store.

Price: £12-£62

Dobbies

For tall trees, head to garden centre, Dobbies, where the real trees range in height from five to a whopping nine feet tall.

Customers can pre-order their tree online now, and it will be delivered between Tuesday 4 and Tuesday 18 December.

Price: £39.99-£79.99

John Lewis

Once you place your order for a John Lewis Christmas tree, you will be contacted to arrange a delivery date at your convenience between the 30 November and 22 December.

With four different types of fir tree available, choose the one that fits your style and space best, and look forward to decorating it exactly to your taste.

Price: £65-£120

Homebase

While there wasn’t much information available at the time of writing, the Homebase website promises that cut Christmas trees will be available to buy both in-store and online by the end of November.

In recent years, the shop has sold their trees for around £20 each.

Price: TBC

