Objections mounting to plans for another McDonald's in Warwick

Objections are piling up against plans that would see another McDonald's built in Warwick.

At the beginning of October The Courier and KWN shared a story about plans for another fast food restaurant in the town despite the first one - next to Tesco in Emscote Road - not being open yet.

The former Harvester sites (by google street view) and a McDonald's restaurant.

If given the go ahead the former Harvester site off Stratford Road would be turned into a Drive-Thru McDonald's.

According to the application, the current Harvester would be partially demolished and re-constructed and the car park would provide 87 spaces and eight cycle spaces. It is also anticipated that the new restaurant would provide more than 65 jobs.

Since October 1, more than 40 objections have been registered against the plans on Warwick District Council's planning portal. Around four comments in support and two neutral have also been submitted so far.

Reasons given for the objections include: pollution concerns, as well as the restaurant having a negative impact on nearby residents, litter and noise concerns.

Many residents also objected to the plans because of concerns regarding the traffic flow and congestion around Longbridge Island especially as the roundabout is not traffic light controlled.

Some people in their comments also said that the new McDonald's would be of no benefit to the town because it would only encourage people from the M40.

In the supporting comments, despite liking the idea of another McDonald's, they too were also concerned about the traffic in the area.

Warwick Town Council also registered an objection to the application. Their objection says: "The reason for the objection relates to traffic flow. They request that there is no right turning into or out of the site."

It is not yet known when the plans would go before Warwick District Council's planning committee.

To view the plans or to submit comments go to Warwick District Council's planning portal and search for application: W/19/1473