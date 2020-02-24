Number plates stolen from vehicles in Kenilworth

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of two registration plates from vehicles in Kenilworth.

The incidents happened after offenders unscrewed and stole the rear vehicle registration plate on a Jaguar parked on a private driveway at Ilam Park, Kenilworth.

Police

The thefts occurred during the overnight hours between Saturday February 22 and Sunday February 23.

Over the same period offenders also stole the front registration plate from a Mini parked on a front driveway at Pencraig Close, Kenilworth.

Anyone with information about the registration plate thefts can call police on 101 quoting incident numbers 147 and 165 respectively.

If you think you may have seen or heard something suspicious or have any information about either of these incidents then please contact Warwickshire Police on 101 or alternatively you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 1111