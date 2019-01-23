No trains at Kenilworth and cancellations at Leamington this weekend

Engineering works mean there will be no trains running from Kenilworth and fewer from Leamington this weekend.

The works are taking place between Solihull and Hatton on Saturday January 26 and Sunday January 27, affecting services operated by West Midlands Railway.

Leamington's trains will also be affected

Anyone getting a West Midlands Railway train from Leamington to Birmingham Moor Street or Birmingham Snow Hill will have to get a rail replacement bus to Solihull before catching a Chiltern Railways service to either Moor Street or Snow Hill.

They could also catch CrossCountry services to Birmingham New Street.

Rail replacement buses will also run for all services to Dorridge from Leamington.

And all services calling at Kenilworth have been cancelled on Saturday due to the works. Replacement buses will be used instead. The station has no Sunday service.