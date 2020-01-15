No parade for this year's Leamington Carnival

Leamington Carnival will not feature a parade this year, its organisers have announced.

The event is due to take place in July but will only include its 'festival' format at the Pump Room Gardens.

Leamington Carnival

A Carnival spokesperson said: It is with huge disappointment that this July Leamington Carnival will only host a Festival.

"We’ve had to make this difficult decision as we have been unable to secure funding for the Parade element which costs in the region of £6,000 to host.

"Since bringing back the Carnival, we’ve good financial support, but it has been with its difficulties over the years.

"The team have done their best to secure funding for this year’s Parade, but it has simply been impossible.

"The team think this side of the event has sadly seen it’s day and won’t take place again, unless we get a significant sponsor come forward."

"The Carnival will continue as normal, however will only be in a festival format which will take place on the Pump Room Gardens with Barkers Amusements.

"We hope visitors will still come out in their thousands to support what will be a great day of food, drink, arts, crafts, live music and fun fair.

"Our Carnival team will make donations towards local charities following the festival."

For more information on the festival please visit http://www.leamingtoncarnival.org.uk/carnival-festival

The town’s carnival was first held in the early 1900s in its heyday in the 1970s and 1980s it would draw crowds of more than 50,000 people.

The carnival was brought back as an event in 2014 after a hiatus which started in 1998.

The event was cancelled for 2015 after the organisers struggled to recruit enough volunteers to help out.

But it made another comeback in 2016 despite fears that a procession might not be included.