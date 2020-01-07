No insurance, tax or MOT was just the tip of the iceberg for dangerous car seized near Harbury

Police have seized a dangerous car after patrols in and around Southam last night (Monday).

Two officers were out on patrol in Southam last night when the stopped a car that was suspected to be involved in rural crime. Although the car was not connected to the crimes the driver of the car quickly found himself in hot water.

Officers discovered that the car was not only uninsured, untaxed and with an expired MOT but that there were also a number of faults and defects making the car dangerous.

A spokesperson from the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team posted on their Facebook page saying: "The car was untaxed for over 12 months, the MOT had expired in June 2019. The two kids in the rear weren’t properly secured. The handbrake didn’t work. The suspension was seriously defective. Wheel nuts were missing.

"Worst of all the headlights didn’t work and neither did the driver side windscreen wiper. It was just getting dark at the time we stopped the car and it was raining.

"The driver’s solution… rain repellent wipes.

The car that was seized by the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team. Photo by Warwickshire Rural Crime Team.

"I can’t even begin to explain how dangerous this car was so even though it took us away from searching for rural criminals we were happy to spend time seizing it. The Driver has been reported for various offences."