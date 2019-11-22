Nissan Qashqai stolen from property in Kenilworth

Warwickshire Police are looking for informaiton into the theft of a gold Nissan Qashqai vehicle from a property in Kenilworth.

The vehicle theft occurred between 10pm on Wednesday November 20 and 8am yesterday (Thursday November 21).

Offenders stole the vehicle that was parked outside a property in Reeve Drive of Kenilworth.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police on 101 using incident number 80 of November 21.

People can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.