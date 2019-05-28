Newbold Pacey church to host bistro night

There's a service with a difference at Newbold Pacey's St George's Church for one night only with a debut pop-up restaurant.

Bistro St George is the venue's first-ever pop-up restaurant, on Saturday June 1 at 7.30 pm. With the usual rows of seats replaced by smartly laid bistro tables, wine glasses and atmospheric lighting, the church will be transformed into a temple of gastronomy.

Star chefs Nigel and Lisa Hyde from Ashorne, already renowned for their al fresco catering extravaganzas at occasions like the church’s successful Trad Jazz Evening fundraiser and bonfire party will be back in harness, with help from fellow-parishioners, producing a mouth-watering three-course meal with glass of wine, soft drinks and a succulent range of puddings.

Continuing the haute cuisine theme, diners will also enjoy a light-hearted culinary quiz with a few questions on biblical food and drink thrown in. Solo diners, couples or groups are equally welcome and can make up quiz teams on the night.

“We thought our beautiful church with its friendly, welcoming atmosphere would make a good place for a pop-up restaurant,” said churchwarden Cilla Cook. “It’s a real novelty and we really hope that lots of people from the area, not just church-goers, will come along, bring their friends and tuck into dinner with a difference.

"We’ve got several excellent cooks among our PCC members and Nigel and Lisa have produced some memorable meals at previous fund-raising events. We can even cater for people who need vegetarian, vegan or gluten-free meals if we’re notified when tickets are booked.

"It’s in a great cause too – raising the funds to keep St George’s Church as a source of peace, beauty and spiritual support, not just for our ‘regulars’ but for everyone in the community.”

For tickets, price £15 in aid of St George’s Church, ring Sally on 07860-346878 or email newboldstgeorge@gmail.com