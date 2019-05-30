New venue for Warwick's summer beer festival

Warwick’s annual summer beer festival will be taking place at a new venue this year.

Warwick Court Leet’s annual beer, cider and music festival will be taking place at the Pageant Gardens in the town centre on July 19 and July 20.

Last year’s festival took place at the Westend Centre Marching Band HQ in Hampton Road.

Plans for this year’s festival were launched at Warwick Food Festival on May 26, where people could sample beer and cider.

The newly appointed Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Neale Murphy, who is also Lord of Warwick Court Leet paid a visit to the Beer and cider tastings stall on Sunday. He helped serve samples of beer and ciders to prospective customers.

Cllr Murphy said: “Plans for the 2019 festival are welcomed and the new venue in Pargeant Gardens provides a town centre setting to showcase the best of the nations beers and ciders which I know will be welcomed and popular."

Members of the Warwick Court Leet Beer Festival Committee; Low Bailiff - Gail Warrington, Assistant Ale Taster - Keith Hinton, Jurors - Roy Glassborow and Alan Lettis (Festival Organiser) along with the Courts Ale Taster - Graham Sutherland. Photo by Gill Fletcher.

At the event there will be around 45 beers, 15 ciders, a prosecco bar and live music.

John Atkinson, Bailiff of Warwick Court Leet, said: “Our festival has a twofold purpose to provide an enjoyable community event for people in the town and to use the money to give grants to local charities and good causes.

“In the last few years, the court has given out over £30,000 from festival proceeds and we look forward to doing more of the same in 2019.

“Arrangements are in place to close Castle Street alongside Pageant Gardens so that the area can be used for a food stall provided by Warwick’s very own Chip Shed who will be serving hot food to compliment the beers and ciders.”

Entry to the event will be by advance ticket sales only.

Tickets cost £5 per person and include a commemorative glass.

Tickets are available from the visitor centre in the Court House, the Old Post Office pub, the Old Four Penny Shop Pub, Torry’s Hardware and online. To buy tickets online click here