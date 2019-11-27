New venue for Warwick's community Christmas lunch

There will be a new venue for this year's community Christmas lunch in Warwick.

Members of the Warwick community will be teaming up for a third year to help those who would otherwise face Christmas alone.

For the last two years, Terry Morris, who is also a town and district councillor, and his wife Liz Jackson, along with a team of volunteers have held a Christmas Day lunch at the Court House in Jury Street.

Both previous events each saw around 80 residents attend where they has a three-course meal and entertainment.

Following on from the success of last two years the couple will be bringing it back again this Christmas at a new venue - Warwick Hall at Warwick School.

Terry said: "We’re delighted to be hosting another Warwick Town Christmas Lunch and have, once again, received a huge amount of support from local businesses and organisations.

Top left shows: Terry Morris, volunteers Lou Spate and Bev Botcher and Liz Jackson at the Warwick Town Christmas Lunch. Photo supplied.

"A particular thanks goes to the team at Warwick School for giving us use of Warwick Hall for this year’s lunch.

"We’d also like to thank everyone, old and new, who have offered their time to volunteer on Christmas Day and in the run-up to the day and are pleased to announce that we now have a full complement of volunteers.

"We still have a few places available for guests and ask that anyone who would otherwise be on their own on Christmas Day contacts us by calling: 01926 710284 or email: warwickchristmas@outlook.com"

Who's invited?

The Christmas lunch is open to any resident living in and around Warwick.

Guests who have registered are asked to make their own way to the venue but the organisers of the lunch may be able to help if there are transport issues.

When and where?

The Warwick Town Christmas Lunch will take place on December 25 at Warwick Hall at Warwick School in Myton Road

The lunch will run from noon until 4pm and lunch will be served at 1pm