New track at St Mary’s Lands in Warwick a hit with visitors

Benefits of the ongoing improvements to St Mary’s Lands in Warwick are being seen this summer.

Recently improvements have been made to the accessibility to the race-track, which is part of the St Mary’s Lands masterplan.

According to Warwick District Council there has been an increase in users of the facility, with members of the public commenting on social media that the new surface has enabled people to use the race-track with their pushchairs, scooters, wheelchairs and bikes.

These works are part of a summer long programme of developments to St Mary’s Lands to improve accessibility. Work will soon start on the canter-down in front of the Grandstand, with a cycle link connecting the canter-down to Hampton Road expected to be completed in time for the new school term in September.

Councillor Noel Butler, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for business said: “The Working Party always knew that these improvements would ensure that more people could enjoy this beautiful open space, and within a matter of days we have already seen the benefits.

“I walk around St Mary’s Lands almost every day, and it’s been great to see families able to enjoy a walk together – I’ve already seen more pushchairs and strollers than I normally would.

“Everyone I have spoken to has commented on how much of a difference it has made, and I know it will encourage more people to be active and explore St Mary’s Lands.”