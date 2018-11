A new steakhouse is set to open in Leamington later this month as part of an extension to a hotel.

Bar + Block will open on Monday November 19, and is next to the Premier Inn on the Parade.

And diners who sign up to its mailing list will be able to get 30 per cent off their main courses until Wednesday November 28.

The Premier Inn, which currently has 82 bedrooms, is being extended into the adjoining 148-150 Parade building, increasing the number of bedrooms on the site to more than 100.