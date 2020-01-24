New 'sensory and play' for families being launched in Warwick

A new 'sensory and play' session for families is being launched in Warwick.

Heritage and Culture Warwickshire (HCW) is launching a new sensory stay and play for families at Market Hall Museum.

The session, which runs the first Friday of every month, will let babies and toddlers explore sensory toys and materials in open ended play.

Rebecca Coles, senior learning and engagement officer for HCW, said: "We’re looking forward to welcoming babies and toddlers with their adults to the museum.

"These new sessions are going to offer a range of sensory toys and materials for families to play with.

"There will be a combination of activities you can replicate at home and some toys and materials you may not find on the high street.

"Don’t forget on the day of the session you get 10% off the in Market Hall café, the ideal place to stop and chat with other adults you might meet at the session afterwards."

The sessions costs £3 for one child and £5 for two. There is no need to book, just drop in.

The session takes place in the Tapestry Gallery upstairs and there is a lift and buggy park available.

The first session takes place on Friday February 7 from 10.30am to noon.