New sea scouts HQ in Warwick taking shape - but help is still needed to raise £20,000

The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts new headquarters is taking shape - but they still need help raising £20,000.

The 2nd Warwick have been working hard to raise funds to build their new HQ in St Nicholas Park for over five years as part of their plans to improve and expand Sea Scouting facilities to support more local youngsters and provide a new central community venue for Warwick.

Building work on the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts' new HQ is taking place.

Building work began in November, following their ground-breaking ceremony, with the ground being cleared, foundations being prepared, and the steel structure has now just been erected site.

Work is due to continue until April 2020 when the shell will be complete, however the group still need to find the final £20,000 to complete the works.

The project will then move on to the fit-out phase and they are looking for sponsors to help furnish the building.

Janette Eslick, fundraiser at 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts: "We have had amazing support from the local community in getting the new HQ to this stage having raised over £670k so far, but now need one last push to get it ready to use so we can expand the group.

"Can you or your company donate or sponsor the doors, sports flooring, carpet tiles/vinyl, ceilings, sanitary ware, heating systems, internal lighting, ICT infrastructure, Security Systems, a Fire alarm or other key items?

"We also need someone to donate a commercial kitchen! Any help will make a massive difference to this amazing new community building for Warwick."

In December 2018, they completed their jetty improvement works and built a new boatyard, which was opened by HRH The Duke of Kent and has already made a huge difference to the riverfront for all park users.

They are hoping their new HQ and community facilities can be ready in September 2020 if they can get support for its final fit-out.

When the frame was being installed in January 2020. Photo by 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts.

Viv Bosworth, Chair of 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts, said: "We’d like to thank everyone who has helped us with our new HQ project to help us get to this point. We are really excited about what an amazing facility it will be, not only for our youngsters but as a new community resource for Warwick.

"As we expand the group, we are also looking for new volunteers to join as leaders, please do get in touch if you’d like to get more involved."

If you can help with the final funds need or donate any goods to help fit the new hut out or would like to volunteer with the group then please email seascouts@2wk.org.uk or visit www.2wk.org.uk/new-hq or follow on Facebook www.facebook.com/2wkseascouts