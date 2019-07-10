New president appointed for Kenilworth Lions Club

The Kenilworth Lions Club celebrated 50 years at its recent changeover dinner during which a new president was appointed.

At a combined charter and changeover dinner at The Woodside Hotel on Friday evening, Graham Pemberton took over from Gordon Henderson as President of Kenilworth Lions Club for the year 2019/2020.

The event also marked the 50th anniversary of the founding of a local Lions Club in Kenilworth.

Special guests for the evening included the Rt Hon Jeremy Wright MP and his wife Yvonne, Kenilworth Mayor Alison Firth and her escort Verity Thompson, and Lions Zone Chair Fran Stary.

The new Lions president, Graham Pemberton, was born in Bolton, but has lived in Kenilworth with his wife Julie for the past 45 years.

Graham has spent his career in education working in schools in Warwickshire and Coventry.

Mr Pemberton said: "We both love this town and everything it stands for, and I am delighted to represent Kenilworth Lions Club during its 50th anniversary year."