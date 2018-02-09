New play trail opens at school in Warwick

A new play trail has been officially opened at a school in Warwick.

The Friends of Aylesford Primary (FOAP) applied for funding and approached local businesses to help raise money for the trail.

Members of the Warwick Lions Club at the new trim trail at Aylesford Primary School.

The schoolchildren were involved in choosing elements of the trail and Pentagon Play designed the trail which was fitted just before Christmas.

The play trail was officially opened on Tuesday (February 6).

The Friends of Aylesford Primary would like to thank: King Henry VIII Endowed Trust, Warwick Lions Club, St Mary’s Hall Trust, NFU Mutual Community Giving Fund, Wilmcote Charity Trust, Austin Edwards Charity Trust and St Michael’s Parish, Budbrooke.

The school held a special assembly, inviting the companies to see the play trail be officially opened.

Pupils read a thank you poem and are excited by the new addition to their playground.

One pupil said: “Thank you for building our inspiring, superb play trail”

Another pupil said: “You were so generous to spare some of your time to come and build us a lovely play trail.”