New parking system for Warwick Hospital

A new parking system is due to be implemented at Warwick Hospital this month.

The South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT), which operates Warwick Hospital, is set to introduce a new 'ticketless' payment system at the patients and visitors car parks.

Warwick Hospital GV

The new system, which will use Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), is due to be up and running from Monday, December 16.

How the ANPR works

When someone enters one of the car parks the vehicle registration is captured on camera.

When it comes to leaving, people will pay at one of the pay stations by entering their vehicle registration and they will then be given the option of paying by cash or card, including contactless.

A spokesperson from the South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust said: "As part of the Trust’s investment in car parking, a new ticketless payment system: Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) is being introduced to both our patients and visitors car parks on Monday, December 16.

"The Trust is always looking to enhance patient experience through numerous initiatives and developments which is why Warwick Hospital has introduced Automatic Number Plate Recognition.

"This system is already implemented at Stratford and Leamington Hospitals and we have found it works well.

"Combined with improved car park monitoring and management, ANPR will help provide a secure and efficient service for our patients and workforce.

"We also aim to improve car parking accessibility and availability. The Trust also plans to increase car parking capacity at Warwick Hospital.”

For more information about the new system and parking charges go to: https://www.swft.nhs.uk/our-hospitals/warwick-hospital/car-parking