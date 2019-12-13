New oriental buffet opens in Leamington

A new oriental buffet has officially opened in Leamington.

Kungfu, which is an all-you-can-eat buffet, has officially opened in the Regent Court shopping centre in Livery Street.

It has opened in the former Two Seasons store, which has been empty for a couple of years.

Two Seasons left the Regent Court shopping centre around April 2016 and then about a month later reopened in its new premises on the upper floor of the Royal Priors Shopping Centre.

Kungfu has 15 restaurants around the UK – including one in Stratford.

KungFu in Leamington

According to Kungfu's Facebook page, the restaurant serves more than 99 dishes including: Chinese, Japanese, Malaysian, Thai, Teppanyaki, sushi and dim sum stations.

There is also salads, starters, soups, fruit, desserts, a chocolate fountain and ice cream.

Kungfu's opening hours and prices are as follows:

Monday to Friday lunchtimes noon to 3pm (£8.95)

Monday to Friday evenings: 5.30pm to 10pm (£16.95)

Saturdays: noon to 10.30pm (£16.95)

Sundays and bank holidays: noon to 9.30pm (£16.95)

To book a table call 01926 881 510