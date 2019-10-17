A new oriental buffet could be coming to Leamington.

Plans have been submitted to Warwick District Council to replace signs at a unit in the town which has been empty for a couple of years.

The former Two Seasons store in the Regent Court shopping centre

The application would see new signs installed on the former Two Seasons store, which was in the Regent Court shopping centre in Livery Street.

According to the plans the former clothing shop would be turned into an oriental buffet restaurant called Kungfu.

Two Seasons left the Regent Court shopping centre around April 2016 and then about a month later reopened in its new premises on the upper floor of the Royal Priors Shopping Centre.

In 2013 plans were submitted to Warwick District Council for a change of use from retail units to cafes and restaurant units for some of the Regent Court premises.

The former Two Seasons unit in the Regent Court shopping centre in Leamington.

The former Two Seasons store was one of these units.

The change of use was granted permission after a number of conditions and documents were sent to the council between 2013 and 2016.

These are not the only new sign plans that have been submitted to the council recently.

Last week The Courier and KWN shared a story about plans for the current Mountain Warehouse store in the Parade in Leamington to move to a new two-storey site.

The plans for new Mountain Warehouse signs were submitted for the former Second Cup unit in the Royal Priors Shopping Centre.

To view the sign plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/19/1404

To view the change of use plans search for: W/13/1578