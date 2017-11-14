New maternity unit at Warwick Hospital needs public’s votes

A fundraising appeal to help make a new maternity unit at Warwick Hospital a “home away from home” needs help securing votes to be in with the change of winning grant money.

The Birth and Babies Appeal was launched in April to help raise £200,000 for Warwick Hospital’s new midwifery led birthing centre.

The dedicated Midwifery Led Unit, which is due to open in Spring 2018, will offer expectant parents the opportunity to have their babies in a more ‘homely’ setting.

This unit will be the only one of its kind in Warwickshire and it will feature its own entrance, four birthing rooms that will each have a birthing pool. So far the appeal has raised more than £20,000 towards the total.

The staff behind the appeal have now applied to the Aviva Community Fund in a bid to get funding for cooling fans for the rooms in the birthing centre.

The Aviva Community Fund helps hundreds of projects in the UK every year. Groups, charities and organisations can submit their projects for funding, which then go to a voting stage.

If the project gets a high amount of votes from the public the project could go to the finals, where a panel of judges will award the grants.

The staff behind the Birth and Babies Appeal have applied for a grant of £2,800 for the fans and so far they have managed to get more than 500 votes but need more to have a greater chance at being awarded the grant.

To vote for the Birth and Babies Appeal go to: https://community-fund.aviva.co.uk/voting/project/view/17-364