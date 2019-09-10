New independent coffee shop to replace Starbucks in Kenilworth

After 11 years of trading the Startbucks Coffee shop will be leaving Kenilworth.

A new independently run coffee shop called the Clock Tower cafe will take its place next month.

The new coffee shop cafe will still be managed and run by the Holiday Inn in Kenilworth

The Starbucks Coffee company has decided to withdraw the licence to operate from the owners of The Holiday Inn location in Kenilworth.

This decision is due to the Starbucks Coffee companies change in brand direction and the store will be closing on October 27.

The new Clock Tower cafe will open on October 31.

Nick Rubin, the director of Bowling Green Asset Management the company that owns and operates the Holiday Inn, said: "We are very disappointed with the decision taken by the Starbucks Coffee Company.

"We have tried to reverse the decision to no avail.

"For the past 11 years the store has been a great success and we thank all our customers for their continued support."

No jobs will be lost, and the current manager, Mate Prath, will continue to serve as manager of the new cafe.

Louise Sheepy, the deputy general manager for the Holiday Inn, said: "We want it to be positive. I think people want an independent."

The new Clock Tower cafe will source locally made products, such as cakes and other baked goods.

With Starbucks Coffee the cakes and other baked goods were restricted to certain items.

Louise added: "It will give us a lot more flexibility. Now we can choose our suppliers."

The new Clock Tower cafe will host special events such as coffee tastings and charity events to benefit Myton Hospice, their chosen charity.