New home needed for pair of Kenilworth dogs

Dogs Trust Kenilworth is looking for a home for a pair of dogs - who happen to be mother and daughter.

Two year-old Sky and nine-month old Storm, both huskies, were handed over to the Honiley-based rehoming centre last month and they are totally devoted to one another.

Staff say that they are looking for an owner who can offer 'double the love' and give them a permanent home.

They also said the owner should be experienced with larger breeds as huskies can be challenging to look after.

Emma Healey, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, said: “Storm and Sky are absolute sweethearts and adore each other so we’re looking to rehome them together. They are very attached and will happily spend endless hours with each other."