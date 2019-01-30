New guide dog named after Kenilworth charity collector to start training

A puppy named after a long-time Kenilworth charity collector is about to start her training to become a fully-fledged guide dog.

The puppy, named 'Kite' after Margaret Kite, has now been placed with a specialist 'puppy walker', who will train and look after Kite as she grows.

The puppy was named after Margaret Kite, who has collected for Kenilworth Guide Dogs and many other charities for several years

Margaret has been helping collect money for Kenilworth Guide Dogs since the charity reformed three years ago, and has also contributed to many other charities for several years, which earned her a British Empire Medal in 2017.

The Kenilworth Guide Dogs fundraising group managed to raise £10,000 to sponsor Kite all the way through her training.

Sue Bowden, the local co-ordinator for Kenilworth Guide Dogs, said: “Margaret does so much for so many local charities and we felt this was a super way to say thank you. Margaret is so excited to hear that puppy Kite, has been born and can’t wait to meet her."

The Group are hoping to hold a coffee morning later in the year to introduce Kite to Kenilworth.

Kenilworth's other guide dog, Abbey, sponsored in 2017, has now finished her training and has been selected to breed new guide dog puppies.