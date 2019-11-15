New fine art gallery to open in Leamington next weekend

A new fine art gallery is set to open in Leamington and will feature works from a range of UK and worldwide artists.

Nova Fine Art, which is situated at 110 Warwick Street, will be unveiled to the public on Saturday, November 23, with everything from paintings to sculptures from a host of artists.

The gallery will be run by director Ollie Deeley, who has several years’ experience in the art sector – including fine art sales for a major national gallery network – and decided it was time to branch out on his own.

Nova Fine Art will feature works from 30 artists from the across the country and beyond and will bring a new dimension to Leamington, with plans for further galleries around the country to follow.

Ollie grew up in the area and said the town was the perfect location for his first solo venture.

He said: “I’ve been looking into this venture for some time and where better to start than Leamington.

“For the past few months, I have been travelling the length and breadth of the country, meeting some fabulously talented artists in their studios and talking to them about their work and why we believe Nova will the perfect place to present it.

“We know from experience that fine art can change lives by bringing joy, inspiration, intrigue and so much more. The story behind each artwork is as unique as the piece itself and we want to help our artists tell those stories in a vivid and compelling way.

“The work we present will span a range of genres, styles and price points – with a real focus on outstanding quality – and that includes the service we offer.

“We believe that art galleries should be vibrant and welcoming – not a hushed silence. We want visitors to feel comfortable popping in to browse and chat about the artwork on show. If we sell a piece, that’s wonderful, but we never expect a sale or push for it.”

Nova Fine Art will also stage gallery events where it introduces artists and gives them an opportunity to discuss their work.