New eco-homes are a Warwick first

Councillors and officers from Warwick District Council have seen first-hand an exciting new pilot scheme to deliver greener, more sustainable homes to the region.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for the environment and business councillor Alan Rhead and Cllr John Cooke along with Dave Barber, head of development services at the authority, visited the site.

Four of the proposed eight green homes suggested by the council and being constructed by AC Lloyd Homes on their Oakley Grove development in Harbury Lane near Bishop’s Tachbrook are now completed.

The semi-detached homes feature energy saving and cost-efficient features including air source heat pumps, thermal insulated plasterboard, underfloor heating, solar panels, extra loft insulation, water butts and smart technology which continually monitors each home to ensure optimum energy efficiency and control even when residents are away.

Cllr Rhead said: “I was delighted to see the first of the new green homes completed after working on this initiative with AC Lloyd over a number of years. Greener, fossil-free, sustainable housing is very much at the forefront of the new administration’s environmental ambition.

"Developments such as this one, is a way that I hope the public will now consider more closely as we all are now more aware of our carbon footprint and the need for cost efficient clean energy. These eco houses are the first for residents of Warwick District, and I’m very happy to have worked in partnership with AC Lloyd to make that happen. It is a tribute to this local developer that they have taken this step into more sustainable homes.”

Alistair Clark, managingdDirector of AC Lloyd Homes, said the green homes had generated a great deal of interest from prospective buyers, adding: "Oakley Grove is our flagship development and when we were asked by Warwick District Council to include some green homes, we thought it would be a great idea because more and more people are considering the environment in every aspect of their lives."

“Normal new-build houses are much more environmentally friendly than in the past, but our green homes take that to another level with an A-rating energy certificate.

“The house purchasers are delighted to find a green house on a new development and are looking forward to the benefits this will afford them over the years.”